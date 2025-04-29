U.S. Navy fighter jet rolls off carrier, sinks in Red Sea

An F/A-18C Hornet launches from the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63). U.S. Navy photo by Photographer’s Mate 3rd Class Jonathan Chandler

A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet fell off the USS Harry S. Truman and sank into the Red Sea during a towing operation gone wrong. The jet, valued at $70 million, was being moved from the hangar bay when the crew lost control, causing both the aircraft and the tow tractor to go overboard.

Two enlisted crew members were involved; both escaped, with one sustaining a minor injury.

The exact cause is under investigation, but unconfirmed reports suggest the carrier may have shifted suddenly, possibly due to Houthi rebel activity, which has been persistent in the region.

The Truman has been deployed since September 2024 to protect commercial shipping and was recently involved in a collision near the Suez Canal. Its return home was delayed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, with the USS Carl Vinson also sent to reinforce U.S. presence in the area.

