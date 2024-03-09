Three killed and one severely wounded in U.S. National Guard helicopter crash near Mexican border

Three individuals, including two National Guardsmen and a U.S. Border Patrol agent, lost their lives in a helicopter crash near La Grulla on the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

The incident occurred during routine operations, and a third National Guardsman sustained injuries. The helicopter, a National Guard Eurocopter Lakota UH-72, crashed during aviation operations near Rio Grande City.

President Joe Biden expressed condolences, emphasising the dedication and sacrifice of these individuals who served in protecting the nation.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, with support from the Texas Department of Public Safety.