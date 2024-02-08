Missing U.S. Marine Corps helicopter found in Southern California; SAR continues for five marines

The U.S. Marine Corps disclosed that a missing helicopter carrying five U.S. Marines has been located by civil authorities in Southern California, United States. Despite this development, the search for the Marines onboard the aircraft persists, with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing spearheading search and rescue efforts near Pine Valley, California, situated in San Diego County.

The Marines were aboard a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter on Tuesday, en route from Creech Air Force Base in Nevada to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California, when the aircraft was reported overdue, as stated by the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. These servicemen were part of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, within Marine Aircraft Group 16, a unit under the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing’s jurisdiction.

Assisting in the search operation are various agencies, including the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, along with federal, state, and local entities. However, the inclement weather conditions pose significant challenges. Cal Fire noted that low visibility prompted the withdrawal of search efforts, despite firefighters being dispatched to aid in the operation.

The search is taking place amidst a winter storm battering San Diego, leading to heavy rainfall and flash flood warnings. Notably, parts of San Diego County were even under a rare tornado warning on Tuesday. The adverse snowy and rainy weather has impeded search efforts in the area.

To navigate the difficult terrain, the San Diego Sheriff’s Team has resorted to using Jeeps due to the muddy conditions. Furthermore, their aviation unit remains on standby until safer flying conditions prevail.

Despite the challenges posed by the weather and terrain, the search and rescue teams remain steadfast in their efforts to locate the missing Marines and ensure their safe return.

As the search continues, the collective hope is for the safe recovery of the missing Marines amidst the daunting conditions they face in Southern California’s rugged landscape.