US military-chartered plane crashes in Philippines, killing four

A Beechcraft Super King Air B300 registered N349CA, owned by METREA SPECIAL AEROSPACE ISR INC and chartered by the US military, crashed in a rice field in Maguindanao del Sur, Philippines, on Thursday, killing all four people on board.

Authorities confirmed the victims were foreigners, but their identities remain undisclosed. Witnesses reported seeing smoke and hearing an explosion before the crash. The site has been secured by law enforcement.

The US military operates a small intelligence unit in the region to support efforts against IS-affiliated militants on Mindanao. The cause of the crash is under investigation.