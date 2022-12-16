Pilot ejects from bouncing Lockheed-Martin F-35 fighter jet

Bart Noëth
A United States military pilot tried to land vertically (STOL – short take-off or landing) with his fighter jet in Texas, United States but then things go completely wrong. The footage below show how the Lockheed-Martin F-35 fighter jet bounces, causing the nose of the aircraft to collide with the runway. The pilot is unable to control his aircraft and uses the emergency chair to leave the ship.

The reason for the mishap is currently unknown.

