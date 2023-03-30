Crash of two U.S. Army HH60 Blackhawk helicopters in Kentucky leaves nine fatalities

“The crewmembers were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred. Nine soldiers died in the crash. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families,” U.S. Army Fort Campbell informed on Facebook.

“This is a truly tragic loss for these families, our Division and Fort Campbell. Our number one priority is caring for the families and the soldiers within our combat aviation brigade,” said Brig. Gen. John Lubas, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) deputy commanding general for operations.

More information will be released as it becomes available. The incident is under investigation.