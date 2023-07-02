Two military planes collide in Colombia – one dead (video in article)

A tragic air accident occurred in Colombia during a military training session, resulting in the collision of two Embraer AT-27M Tucano aircraft while flying in a five-ship formation. One of the pilots died, while the other pilot was able to eject and survive. The incident took place at Captain Luis F. Gómez Niño Air Base (API/SKAP), Apiay, in the city of Villavicencio.

The video of the accident circulated widely on social media. The deceased pilot was identified as Lieutenant Colonel Mario Andrés Espinosa González. The Colombian Air Force confirmed the accident and expressed condolences to the victim’s family.

An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident.

Another accident

In another aviation incident, a stunt plane crashed during a rural exhibition in Chaco, resulting in the death of both crew members. The accident occurred during the opening show of the AgroNea fair, with shocking videos of the plane losing stability and crashing near the event location.

The governor and other officials present at the event were visibly shaken by the tragedy. The agricultural exhibition was scheduled to run for several days and showcased the technological and productive potential of the Chaco region.