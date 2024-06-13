Swedish Air Force to retire SK 60 trainer aircraft

The Swedish Air Force will hold a decommissioning ceremony for the Saab SK 60 trainer aircraft at the Air Force Museum in Linköping today. The event will be open to the public and will feature a flyover by demonstration pilot Nils “Princess” Schylström.

The SK 60 has been a mainstay of Swedish fighter pilot training for over 60 years. The last class of student pilots trained on the SK 60 will graduate from the Flight School in Linköping this month.

The SK 60 will be replaced by a combination of aircraft, including the new Saab T-7 jet trainer and the turboprop Grob G120TP, which will be locally designated as the SK 40. Future fighter pilots will complete their basic flight training on the SK 40 in Linköping before moving on to advanced tactical training in Italy using two different jet aircraft.

The SK 60s will not all be scrapped. Some will be preserved in the collections of the Air Force Museum, while others will be used as teaching material at technical schools across Sweden. A number of aircraft will also continue to fly with the Swedish Air Force Historic Flight.

About the Saab SK 60

The Saab SK 60 is a single-engine, two-seat trainer aircraft that was developed by Saab Aircraft in Sweden. It first flew in 1960 and entered service with the Swedish Air Force in 1963. The SK 60 has been used to train generations of Swedish fighter pilots, and it has also been exported to a number of other countries.

About the Saab T-7

The Saab T-7 is a next-generation jet trainer aircraft that is being developed by Saab Aircraft. It is designed to replace the Saab SK 60 and other aging trainer aircraft in service with air forces around the world. The T-7 is expected to enter service in the early 2030s.

About the Grob G120TP

The Grob G120TP is a single-engine, two-seat turboprop trainer aircraft that is manufactured by Grob Aircraft in Germany. It is a popular choice for basic flight training, and it is in service with air forces and flight schools around the world. The G120TP is expected to enter service with the Swedish Air Force in the early 2025s.