Mid-air collision between two planes of the Swiss military acrobatic team

During a practice session for a yodelling festival in Switzerland, two Northrop F-5 Tiger planes from the Patrouille Suisse, the Swiss military aerobatic display team, collided in mid-air. The collision resulted in falling debris that struck a house, causing minor damage and injuring one person on the ground.

The nose cone of one aircraft broke off and hit the house, while the other plane’s braking parachute deployed without causing any damage.

Fortunately, all seven planes involved in the practice session landed safely, and no pilots were injured.

A military investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident, and as a result, the Patrouille Suisse display for the yodelling festival was cancelled. This incident follows a previous crash in the Netherlands in 2016, for which a Patrouille Suisse pilot was convicted of negligence.