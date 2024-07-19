Sweden orders 12 additional Black Hawk helicopter

Sweden has announced the purchase of an additional twelve “Helicopter 16” units (Lockheed Martin Sikorsky UH-60M, also known as Black Hawk) for the Swedish Armed Forces, with deliveries scheduled over the coming years.

On December 21, 2023, the Swedish government authorised the Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to negotiate and finalise an international agreement with the USA for the acquisition.

The Swedish Armed Forces currently operate fifteen “Helicopter 16” units, all stationed at the Helicopter Wing in Linköping. With the new order, the total fleet will increase to twenty-seven units.

The Black Hawk was first acquired in 2011 and has been used in various missions, including medical transport in Afghanistan and a rapid deployment force in Mali (2021-2022).

Colonel Mats Antonson, head of the Helicopter Wing, highlighted the Black Hawk’s proven reliability and versatility, capable of transporting personnel and equipment, performing medical evacuations, and operating in challenging conditions.

Deliveries will be staggered over several years as part of the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme managed by the US Army.

The 12 new UH-60Ms are likely to replace at least some of the Swedish Air Force’s fleet of 13 NH90 tactical troop transport/search-and-rescue (Helicopter 14A) helicopters and five search-and-rescue/anti-submarine warfare (Helicopter 14B) helicopters.

The new acquisition aligns with the military advice provided by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, emphasising the maintenance and expansion of helicopter systems from 2025 to 2030. The exact deployment locations for the new helicopters within the Swedish Armed Forces are yet to be determined.