Spain orders twenty-five additional Eurofighter aircraft

Spain has taken a significant step in strengthening its defense capabilities by ordering 25 additional Eurofighter aircraft under the Halcon II programme. This latest contract, signed with NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA), includes 21 single-seat and four twin-seat jets to replace part of the aging F-18 fleet. Scheduled for delivery starting in 2030, this acquisition will expand Spain’s Eurofighter fleet to 115 aircraft, reinforcing its air power, its strategic role within NATO, and its position as a key player in Europe’s defense industry.

Mike Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space, emphasized the Eurofighter’s role as a symbol of European collaboration and air superiority. He noted the order’s strategic significance, highlighting its contribution to Spain’s defense and its impact on securing the supply chain across Europe. The Eurofighter, often regarded as Europe’s most advanced and successful fighter jet, embodies industrial and technological cooperation among nations, making it a cornerstone of modern European defense initiatives.

The Spanish Eurofighters are assembled, tested, and delivered from Airbus’s Getafe site near Madrid, which serves as a vital hub for the programme. This operation supports over 16,000 direct and indirect jobs in Spain and involves leading national defense and technological firms in the production process. Approved by Spain’s Council of Ministers in September 2023, the contract also covers engines and essential support services, marking a critical investment in Spain’s defense infrastructure and ensuring long-term operational readiness.