The Águila Patrol and Parachuting of the Spanish Air Force delighted hundreds of spectators with an acrobatic display on the Las Canteras promenade in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

This event marked the 110th anniversary of aviation in the Canary Islands. Paratroopers landed on the beach, and Air Force CASA C-101 planes performed aerial manoeuvres, making a return to the capital of Gran Canaria after a decade.