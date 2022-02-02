First upgraded Chinook helicopter delivered to Spanish Army

The first remanufactured CH-47 Chinook helicopter was delivered to the Spanish Army at a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Spanish Army Airmobile Forces in Colmenar Viejo, Madrid. The aircraft is the first of 17 that will modernise the Spanish Chinook fleet, upgrading their existing CH-47D-model aircraft to the newer CH-47F model.

The CH-47F features a digital automatic flight control system, common avionics architecture system and advanced cargo handling to meet the Spanish Army’s modernisation needs for increased operational capacity, while ensuring interoperability with allied nations.

“We are pleased to celebrate this major milestone with the Spanish Army,” said Heather McBryan, director of Business Development for Boeing Cargo Helicopters and Future Vertical Lift programmes. “The Chinook continues to exceed our customers’ expectations and the F-model will provide Spain with an advanced and reliable aircraft from delivery through sustainment.”

The Spanish modernisation effort coincides with its European counterparts across the region. The Netherlands recently retired its last CH-47D Chinook in favor of the F-model configuration, while the United Kingdom purchased additional aircraft to upgrade its fleet.

With more than 950 aircraft in service with 20 international operators, including eight NATO nations, the Chinook brings the right mix of current and future capabilities to meet customers’ needs, including a global supply base for around-the-clock part availability, immediate international interoperability and streamlined maintenance procedures.

MADRID, Feb. 2, 2022