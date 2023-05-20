An F-18 from the Spanish Air and Space Force crashes in Zaragoza during an exhibition flight

The pilot managed to eject in time and his life is not in danger

An F-18 Hornet fighter jet from the 15th wing of the Spanish Air and Space Force that was practising for an exhibition flight this Saturday has crashed at the Zaragoza airbase. The pilot was able to eject in time and was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Zaragoza with trauma and leg injuries. The Air and Space Force has indicated through a tweet that his life is not in danger.

As confirmed by the Civil Guard, the fighter jet, which was practising, suffered “some problem” and crashed, after the pilot managed to activate the expulsion manoeuvre from the cockpit. The events occurred around 12:10, within the air base premises, without causing any harm to the population.

Spain’s air force acquired its first 72 models of F-18 manufactured by McDonnell Douglas in 1983.

It is not the first accident with the F-18 of the Spanish air force. The first incident with these aircraft, which cost around 60 million euros, occurred in 1988, two years after their premiere, also in Zaragoza. In 2000, two F-18s based in the Aragonese town crashed in mid-flight. In 2017, an F-18 based in Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid) crashed while taking off from the airbase, killing its pilot.

Imágenes del caza F-18 que se ha estrellado esta mañana en Zaragoza (afortunadamente el piloto se ha eyectado) pic.twitter.com/p53J1PxqG4 — miguel gonzalez (@mgonzalezelpais) May 20, 2023

Source: El Pais