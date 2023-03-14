US drone crashes into Black Sea after Russian intercept

By
Maarten Van Den Driessche
-
0
18

Two Russian Air Force Su-27 jets carried out the intercept of the American ‘Reaper’ drone, and one of them collided with it at 7:03 a.m. (0603 GMT).
Several times before the collision, the Russian fighter jets dumped fuel on the MQ-9 and flew in front of it in unsafe way, the U.S. military said in a statement.

“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9 drone.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.