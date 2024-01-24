Russian military Ilyushin Il-76 crashes in the Belgorod region, Russia

On 24 January, a Russian Air Force Ilyushin Il-76 allegedly carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war crashed in the Belgorod region, Russia. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported: “at about 11:00 Moscow time, an Il-76 plane crashed in the Belgorod region while performing a scheduled flight.” Source within the Ukrainian military state that the aircraft carried rockets and was downed by them. 

On board were 65 captured military personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, 6 crew members and 3 accompanying persons,” the department added.

Sources in the Ukrainian General Staff told Ukrainska Pravda that the crash was the work of the Ukrainian army and that the plane was carrying S-300 missiles.

Medical teams were sent to the crash site, a special commission was also flown in to establish the cause of the crash.

