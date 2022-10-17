Russian Air Force

Military Sukhoi Su-34 crashes into apartment building in Yeysk, Russia

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

On 17 October, a Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet crashed into an apartment building in the city of Yeysk, Russia. The crew was able to escape from the aircraft before the impact, Russian media reports according to eye witnesses.

One of the engines caught fire just after take-off, Russian Minister of Defence said, adding that the fuel caught fire just after the impact.

The Sukhoi Su-34 took off for a training exercise.

 

It is believed that at last 10 people died due to the heavy blast. Shortly after the disaster, the following footage appeared on social media:

This post was published on 17 October 2022 19:22

Bart Noëth

Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.

Published by
Bart Noëth
17 October 2022 19:22

Recent Posts

India’s air safety regulator orders investigation after smoke fills cabin of SpiceJet flight

On 12 October, a SpiceJet de Havilland Dash 8-400 (registered VT-SQB) performed domestic flight SG3735…

17 October 2022

September passenger traffic at Vienna Airport already at close to 90% of the pre-crisis level of 2019

September 2022 Traffic Results: 3,371,129 passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 2,650,592 by…

17 October 2022

Heart Aerospace and Portuguese airline Sevenair sign LOI for up to six ES-30 electric aircraft

Swedish electric aeroplane maker Heart Aerospace and Portuguese airline Sevenair have signed a Letter of…

17 October 2022

Cathay Pacific releases traffic figures for September 2022: +102%

Cathay Pacific today released its traffic figures for September 2022, which continued to reflect the…

17 October 2022

The Canary Islands welcome a huge increase in airline capacity to the archipelago from the UK & Ireland this Winter

There are 2,713,621 scheduled airline seats from the UK to the Canary Islands for winter…

17 October 2022

Airbus Beluga delivers Airbus satellite to Kennedy Space Center

First Airbus Eurostar Neo satellite successfully launched just hours before its twin arrived at KSC…

17 October 2022