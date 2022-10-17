Military Sukhoi Su-34 crashes into apartment building in Yeysk, Russia

On 17 October, a Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet crashed into an apartment building in the city of Yeysk, Russia. The crew was able to escape from the aircraft before the impact, Russian media reports according to eye witnesses.

One of the engines caught fire just after take-off, Russian Minister of Defence said, adding that the fuel caught fire just after the impact.

The Sukhoi Su-34 took off for a training exercise.

It is believed that at last 10 people died due to the heavy blast. Shortly after the disaster, the following footage appeared on social media:

Russia’s Yeysk.

A military aircraft just crashed into a huge residential block. pic.twitter.com/s9WXMyFEIv — Illia Ponomarenko ?? (@IAPonomarenko) October 17, 2022

BREAKING: Military plane crashes into apartment building in Yeysk, Russia pic.twitter.com/FFP2XUc13b — BNO News (@BNONews) October 17, 2022