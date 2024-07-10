Saudi Arabia expands multi-role aerial fleet with four additional Airbus A330 MRTT aircraft

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has ordered four more Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft for the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF), strengthening its aerial refuelling and transport capabilities. The new aircraft will enter conversion in early 2026 and join the RSAF fleet in 2027.

“This new order demonstrates the high level of customer satisfaction with the A330 MRTT,” said Jean-Brice Dumont, Head of Air Power at Airbus Defence and Space. This contract marks Saudi Arabia’s third purchase of A330 MRTTs, making the RSAF one of the largest operators of this aircraft type globally.

The contract includes a comprehensive logistics support package, covering spare parts, training, and service support for the new aircraft. The RSAF A330 MRTTs are equipped with hose and drogue pods, a boom system, and a refuelling receptacle, allowing for versatile refuelling operations.

Industrial Collaboration and Vision 2030

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the contract includes an Industrial Participation (IP) agreement with GAMI (General Authority for Military Industries). Signed in January 2024, this agreement focuses on developing the local industrial ecosystem and includes technology transfer and the involvement of local companies in the RSAF A330 MRTT programme. SAAMS, a joint venture between SAMI (Saudi Arabian Military Industries) and Airbus, will lead the industrial localization efforts.

Global Reach of the A330 MRTT

The A330 MRTT, the leading new-generation tanker and transport aircraft with a 90% market share outside the USA, has received 82 orders from 15 countries across Europe, Asia, America, and Oceania.