Royal New Zealand Air Force conducts rare mid-winter medical evacuation from Antarctica

Patient: American from McMurdo Station with a non-life-threatening condition requiring treatment unavailable in Antarctica.
Flight Conditions: Extreme Antarctic environment, changeable weather, and no daylight.
Details of the Mission
Technology Used: Night vision goggles, previously used in a similar mission in July 2021.
Flight Path: Departed RNZAF Base Auckland, stopped in Christchurch, left for Antarctica at 02:00, landed at Phoenix Airfield at 08:50, and returned to Christchurch by 10:00.
Temperature: Minus 33°C, with wind chill down to minus 40°C.
Procedure: “Hot fuelled” on ice to keep engines running in extreme cold.
Challenges and Execution
Decision-Making: Crew made continuous “go, no go” decisions based on weather conditions.
Preparedness: Ice runway at Phoenix Airfield was prepped by McMurdo Station staff by clearing and compacting snow.
Critical Points: Pilots had a “point of no safe return,” termed “boomerang,” to decide whether to continue or turn back.
Outcome
The mission successfully transported the patient to Christchurch for medical treatment, highlighting the RNZAF crew’s expertise and adaptability in handling one of the most challenging flying environments.
Fantastic! Well done NZDF!