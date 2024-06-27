Royal New Zealand Air Force conducts rare mid-winter medical evacuation from Antarctica

Mission Overview

  • Date: 27 June 2024
  • Aircraft: RNZAF C-130H Hercules
  • Patient: American from McMurdo Station with a non-life-threatening condition requiring treatment unavailable in Antarctica.
  • Flight Conditions: Extreme Antarctic environment, changeable weather, and no daylight.

Details of the Mission

  • Technology Used: Night vision goggles, previously used in a similar mission in July 2021.
  • Flight Path: Departed RNZAF Base Auckland, stopped in Christchurch, left for Antarctica at 02:00, landed at Phoenix Airfield at 08:50, and returned to Christchurch by 10:00.
  • Temperature: Minus 33°C, with wind chill down to minus 40°C.
  • Procedure: “Hot fuelled” on ice to keep engines running in extreme cold.

Challenges and Execution

  • Decision-Making: Crew made continuous “go, no go” decisions based on weather conditions.
  • Preparedness: Ice runway at Phoenix Airfield was prepped by McMurdo Station staff by clearing and compacting snow.
  • Critical Points: Pilots had a “point of no safe return,” termed “boomerang,” to decide whether to continue or turn back.

Outcome

  • The mission successfully transported the patient to Christchurch for medical treatment, highlighting the RNZAF crew’s expertise and adaptability in handling one of the most challenging flying environments.

