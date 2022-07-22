New Zealand’s first Boeing P-8A Poseidon rolls out of paint shop

The Royal New Zealand Air Force has ordered 4 P-8s

The first aeroplane will deliver later this year

Boeing today debuted the first P-8A Poseidon aircraft for New Zealand in its Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) livery. New Zealand is one of eight nations to have acquired the P-8 as their new multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft.

“The aircraft features the iconic Kiwi roundel, a native bird to New Zealand,” said Sheena Vince Cruz, Boeing P-8 Asia-Pacific region programme manager. ”Although flightless, the Kiwi bird is recognisable and will continue ‘flying’ as a symbol on the P-8A for decades to come.”

The New Zealand Government purchased four Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft that will eventually replace the current fleet of six ageing P-3K2 Orion aircraft. The P-8As will provide advanced capabilities to maintain situational awareness in neighbouring waters on and below the surface of the ocean.

The first flight is scheduled in the coming weeks followed by mission systems installation. The aircraft is scheduled to be delivered to the New Zealand Ministry of Defence later this year.

RENTON, Wash., July 21, 2022