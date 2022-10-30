New Zealand Prime Minister’s C-130 plane breaks down in Antarctica

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has arrived back in the country from Antarctica, but not on the Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130H Hercules she arrived on.

The prime minister has been in Scott Base this week, marking the 65th anniversary of the site.

She was originally scheduled to leave on 28 October, but was unable to due to a mechanical problem with the NZ Air Force Hercules. The plane broke down and was unable to make the journey back.

Instead, an Italian C-130 Hercules returned Ardern and her entourage to Christchurch on 29 October afternoon.

A New Zealand Defence Force spokesperson blamed the breakdown on the C-130H being on the ground in Antarctica for two days: “Experience has shown that cold temperatures can cause the aircraft propeller seals to have issues on start-up due to congealing hydraulic fluid and seal rigidity. To mitigate this issue propeller heaters are used and a methodical pre-flight process is used to warm the aircraft to a suitable operating temperature.”

The spokesperson said it was unfortunate these steps had not worked this time. “The C130H will be repaired and is expected to return to New Zealand in the next few days.”

This is the second travel issue the prime minister has had on her Antarctica trip – her original flight was turned around due to bad weather.

New Zealand has ordered five new Super Hercules aircraft which should be in service by 2025.

Source: RNZ