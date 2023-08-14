Two Dutch F-16 fighter jets sent to intercept two Russian bombers near Dutch airspace

Two Dutch Air Force F-16 fighter jets were dispatched to intercept two Russian bombers that were approaching Dutch airspace. The intercept was part of a Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) response, with the Danish forces ultimately intercepting the Russian bombers.

The Dutch F-16s were on standby and prepared to protect the Dutch area of responsibility. After the incident, the fighter jets returned and landed at Volkel Air Base.

QRA deployments are rare but demonstrate the importance of swift response. F-16s are ready around the clock and can quickly intercept unidentified aircraft. The task of monitoring the airspace alternates between the Netherlands and Belgium, covering the entire Benelux region.

The Netherlands regained responsibility for this task in mid-April, and the Air Operations Control Station in Nieuw Milligen manages Dutch pilots in coordination with the NATO Combined Air Operation Center in Uedem for airspace surveillance in Northeast Europe.