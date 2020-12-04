Dutch military transport aircraft practice in Belgian airspace

The Royal Netherlands Air Force is holding a large-scale exercise in the Netherlands from 23 November to 11 December 2020. Next week they will also use the Belgian airspace. During that exercise, called Werewolf Resilience, the Dutch 336 squadron air transport from Eindhoven Air Base performs various tactical assignments with its C-130 transport aircraft.

In the week of 7 to 11 December 2020, the C-130s will also practice in Belgian airspace in the region of Ravels and Weelde. During that period, two C-130 transport aircraft will call at the military airfield at Weelde twice a day to practice tactical operations. This takes place both during the day, between 14.30 and 17.30, and in the evening, between 20:00 and 23:00.

Under normal circumstances, the annual exercise takes place at the US military base in Yuma. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, that exercise has been cancelled and the Dutch armed forces are calling on the Belgian airspace and airports to achieve their operational objectives.

This form of collaboration is not exceptional. The Belgian Air Component also practices in Dutch airspace. For example, Belgian F-16 fighter aircraft regularly use the NATO training location Vliehors Range on Vlieland.

December 4, 2020

Source: Jo Vanden Broeck (BelDefNews)

BelDefNews