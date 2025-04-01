Danish F-35s intercept Russian surveillance aircraft over Baltic Sea

Danish F-35 fighter jets were deployed for the first time last week as part of an air defence alert, intercepting a Russian IL-20 COOT-A surveillance aircraft over the Baltic Sea. The jets, launched from Fighter Wing Skrydstrup, visually confirmed and tracked the aircraft near Bornholm before returning to base.

Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen emphasised the importance of asserting Danish sovereignty and NATO deterrence in the region, citing heightened tensions due to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The F-35 fleet officially enters Denmark’s air defence readiness on April 1, though this interception occurred ahead of schedule.

Denmark will continue using both F-16s and F-35s for air defence operations until the full transition to the F-35 is completed by the end of 2025.