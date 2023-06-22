Two Canadian soldiers die in crash of their Chinook helicopter

Two Canadian military personnel have been found dead after a helicopter belonging to the army crashed earlier this week near the capital, Ottawa. The incident also resulted in two injuries.

Canada’s Defence Minister, Anita Anand, confirmed the deaths during a press conference, stating that the two missing members of the Canadian Armed Forces were found lifeless by search teams. The CH-147F Chinook, carrying four members of the 450th Tactical Helicopter Squadron, crashed in the Ottawa River near Petawawa Garrison, Ontario, during a training flight early on Tuesday morning. The other two crew members were quickly located and hospitalised, but have since been released after receiving treatment for minor injuries.

Few details about the accident have been disclosed, and the identities of the deceased crew members have not yet been revealed. The incident occurred during a routine night training exercise, according to Major General Sylvain Ménard. Approximately 50 Canadian Armed Forces members, along with assistance from police and firefighter dive teams, conducted search operations along the riverbank and in the Ottawa River.