Canada finalizes agreement to purchase F-35 fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force

Canada has finalized an agreement with the United States (US) government and Lockheed Martin with Pratt & Whitney for the acquisition of F-35 fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). In a staggered process, the country will receive 88 aircraft and plans to be fully operational with an entire fleet in between 2032 and 2034. The estimated investment – the largest of the Air Force in the past 30 years – will be $19 billion, which includes associated equipment, sustainment set-up and services, as well as the construction of Fighter Squadron Facilities in Bagotville and Cold Lake.

Public statement from the Canadian government: Canada finalizes agreement to purchase new fighter jets for Royal Canadian Air Force

Through Canada’s defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, the Government of Canada is acquiring modern military equipment to keep Canadians safe and protected, and to support the security of our international allies and partners.

Today, the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that following an open, fair and transparent competition, Canada has finalized an agreement with the United States (US) government and Lockheed Martin with Pratt & Whitney for the acquisition of F-35 fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

As outlined in Strong, Secure, Engaged, Canada has committed to purchase a new fleet of 88 advanced fighter jets for the RCAF, and today, the federal government announced that this new fleet will be comprised of F-35 jets. The first deliveries of these aircraft are anticipated to begin in 2026, and we anticipate that we will reach Full Operational Capability with our entire fleet between 2032 and 2034.

This is the largest investment in the RCAF in the past 30 years. The estimated investment for this project is $19 billion, which includes associated equipment, sustainment set-up and services, as well as the construction of Fighter Squadron Facilities in Bagotville and Cold Lake. As the rules-based international order is challenged around the world, the F-35 will be essential for protecting Canadians, enhancing Arctic security and national sovereignty, and enabling Canada to meet its NATO, NORAD and other obligations well into the future. The Government of Canada will continue to do whatever it takes to protect Canadians and make continued, significant investments to give the members of our Canadian Armed Forces the equipment that they need to do their jobs.

Canada is confident that the F-35 represents the best fighter jet for our country at the best price for Canadians. During the finalization phase of the procurement process, the US government and Lockheed Martin with Pratt & Whitney successfully demonstrated that an agreement to purchase the F-35 fighter jets meets Canada’s requirements and outcomes, including value for money, flexibility, protection against risks, performance and delivery assurances.

Today’s announcement is also excellent news for Canadian businesses and workers in the Canadian aerospace and defence sector. The acquisition and initial sustainment of the F-35 project has the potential to contribute over $425 million annually to Canada’s gross domestic product and close to 3,300 jobs annually for Canadian industry and value chain partners over a 25-year period (direct and indirect). In addition, there will be substantial investments made in National Defence infrastructure renewal at various bases across Canada that will include many Canadian construction and site maintenance companies. Canadian industry will also have significant sustainment opportunities related to the Canadian fleet. Opportunities are expected in areas such as airframe and engine depots, as well as in training and in maintenance of components over the life of the fleet.

This important agreement will deliver the most modern and advanced equipment, and ensure the protection of our country in the years to come.

Quotes

“This is an important milestone in the significant process to purchase modern fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force and an example of an open, fair and transparent competitive procurement. Canadians take great pride in their armed forces, and it is more important than ever to ensure that those who serve our country have the right equipment to keep Canada safe and secure, while supporting opportunities for Canada’s aerospace and defence sector.”

The Honourable Helena Jaczek

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

“In today’s complex global environment, Canada requires a military that is flexible, agile and capable of responding to a variety of unforeseen situations. We are committed to ensuring that our current and future aviators have the most advanced equipment possible to do just that. Canada requires a fighter fleet to contribute to the safety and security of Canadians and protect the sovereignty of one of the largest expanses of airspace in the world. We are thrilled to announce today that Canada has selected the F-35 as the fighter aircraft that will fill this important role.”

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of National Defence

“Today’s announcement marks one of the most significant investments in the Royal Canadian Air Force in more than 30 years. Our world-class Canadian industry is well positioned to continue to participate in new fighter capabilities, providing key components and services right here in Canada. This will help grow Canada’s aerospace and defence industries in cutting-edge technology for decades to come, with opportunities in both production and sustainment of the Canadian and global fleets.”

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

This news has us soaring: the F-35 is officially Canada’s future fighter aircraft! These jets will provide us with the capabilities, technology, interoperability, and weapons we need to meet our commitments and counter future defence threats. https://t.co/61bQJKw2M7#WellEquipped pic.twitter.com/wkDjmWmROe — National Defence (@NationalDefence) January 9, 2023

Quick facts

The Government of Canada launched an open and transparent competitive process to acquire new fighter jets in 2017.

Officials conducted extensive engagement with suppliers, including Canadian aerospace and defence industries, to ensure that they were well positioned to participate in the procurement.

A formal request for proposals was released to eligible suppliers in July 2019. It closed in July 2020.

An independent fairness monitor oversaw the entire process to ensure a level playing field for all suppliers.

Since 1997, the Government of Canada has been investing in the Joint Strike Fighter Program, which has provided Canadian industry with the opportunity to become a part of the F-35 fighter jets supply chain.

Canadian industry has already been successful in obtaining significant work related to the F-35, obtaining $2.8 billion (USD) in contracts to date. Through the signing of the new Economic Benefits Arrangements with the US government and Lockheed Martin with Pratt & Whitney, Canadian industry is well positioned for continued opportunities related to both the production and sustainment of the aircraft.

The Joint Strike Fighter Program is the largest fighter aircraft program internationally. Canada is 1 of 8 original countries in the program, along with the US, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and Australia.

The acquisition of Canada’s new fleet of F-35 fighter jets will occur as a staggered process. Acquisition plans for a number of aircraft are already confirmed, and this process will continue until the full fleet of 88 jets is acquired.