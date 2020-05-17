Air Force jet saluting first responders and coronavirus workers crashes into home in Canada

Maarten Van Den Driessche
A Canadian Forces Snowbird jet crashed into a neighborhood near Kamloops, British Columbia

The flight was part of “Operation Inspiration,” a nationwide mission aimed at saluting first responders and other essential workers.

The Royal Canadian Air Force said in a statement that the incident occurred in Kamloops, northeast of Vancouver. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured or killed in the crash or what caused it.

