Four Australian military feared dead after the crash of their MRH-90 Taipan helicopter

A major military helicopter crash occurred off Hamilton Island in Queensland, with four Australian defence helicopter crew on board, who are feared dead. The aircraft went down during the Talisman Sabre military exercises involving multiple nations and over 30,000 personnel.

Search and rescue teams have been looking for the missing crew for about 18 hours, and debris has been found in the ocean.

The MRH-90 Taipan helicopters were flying in formation when one experienced difficulties, prompting an immediate search by the other aircraft’s crew.

The families of the missing personnel have been informed, and support is being offered by officials, including the Deputy Prime Minister and the Governor-General. The crashed MRH-90 aircraft is being phased out by the defence force.

New Zealand’s defence force has also offered assistance if required for the search and rescue operation.

The Prime Minister of Australia issued the following statement:

