Japan, the UK and Italy formally establish joint body to develop new advanced fighter jet

Japan, the UK, and Italy have formed a joint entity to develop an advanced fighter jet amid rising threats from China, Russia, and North Korea. The initiative merges Japan’s Mitsubishi F-X and Britain’s Tempest programmes to create a new combat aircraft, aiming for deployment in 2035. Japan’s move to strengthen its military is fueled by concerns about China’s assertiveness, while Britain seeks a bigger role in the Indo-Pacific.

The defence ministers emphasised the necessity of a high-performance fighter to ensure air superiority and deterrence. They see the Global Combat Air Programme as historic, sharing risks and enabling collaborative development. The joint venture involves companies like Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, BAE Systems PLC, and Leonardo, with a joint body overseeing the project’s development.

However, Japan’s restriction on exporting lethal weapons complicates the plan, as the UK and Italy hope to sell the jet. Japan is reviewing its policy but has delayed a decision until next year. Despite this hurdle, Japan’s deepening defence partnerships across Europe and the Indo-Pacific aim to counter regional threats.