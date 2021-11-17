Royal Air Force F-35 crashes into the Mediterranean, pilot safely ejects

Bart Noëth
© Maarten Van Den Driessche

On 17 November, a British F-35 pilot from HMS Queen Elizabeth ejected during routine flying operations in the Mediterranean this morning. The pilot has been safely returned to the ship, the Ministry of Defence wrote in a short press statement.

An investigation has begun, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time, the Ministry added.

