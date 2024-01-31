Royal Air Force Airbus A330-200 MRTT safely returns to Nellis Air Force Base, U.S. after tyre burst during take-off

A United Kingdom (UK) Royal Air Force Airbus A330-200 MRTT Voyager (registered ZZ335) experienced main-gear tyre damage during take-off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, United States. The moment of the tyre of the refuelling aircraft blew-out was caught on camera (see below).

The aircraft was deployed in exercise “Red Flag” supporting UK and U.S. fighter jets in an aerial combat exercise. “The crew felt some minor vibrations early on, as per a routine take-off, but were unaware of the seriousness of the incident and the take-off continued safely,” the Royal Air Force said.

Once airborne, the tyre pressure sensors showed faults with two of the tyres. The aircraft’s exterior inspection cameras were used to confirm the extent of the damage.

The crew also contacted a US Air Force F-16 fighter jet on the exercise, to fly alongside and conduct a visual inspection. The aircraft, with lowered landing gear to reduce even more landing weight, safely returned to Nellis Air Force Base.