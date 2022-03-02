Romanian MiG-21 disappears, Puma helicopter sent on Search & Rescue mission crashes, killing its 5 crew

A MiG 21 LanceR jet of the Romanian Air Force from the 86th Air Base, carrying out an air patrol mission over Dobrogea disappeared from the radar in Constanța County on Wednesday evening. The IAR 330 Puma helicopter that went in search of the plane crashed. Seven soldiers were killed in both crashes.

The Romanian Ministry of Defence issued the following press release:

“The IAR 330-Puma helicopter, which took off on Wednesday, March 2, around 20:21, in a search-and-rescue mission of the Mig 21 LanceR aircraft, lost its radio connection with the control tower and disappeared from the radar around 20:44.

The pilot had reported adverse weather conditions and had been ordered to return to base.

The last known position of the helicopter, which had on board a crew of five soldiers, is the area of Gura Dobrogei, about 11 km from the aerodrome. The condition of the crew or aircraft is unknown. And in this case, the search-and-rescue operations were launched.

There is no definite information yet about the MiG 21 LanceR pilot or aircraft.

We will come back with details.”

A Defence Ministry spokesman has confirmed that the Romanian military rescue chopper had crashed and that there were seven fatalities.

This is the area of the crash: