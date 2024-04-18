Portuguese F-16s conduct First Alert scramble in Baltic air policing mission

André Orban
Portuguese F-16 fighter jets, currently deployed for NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, recently conducted their first alert scramble. The F-16s intercepted two unidentified Russian military aircraft flying over international waters near NATO airspace.

This successful mission highlights the vigilance and commitment of NATO Allies in maintaining credible deterrence and defence in the Baltic region. The Portuguese detachment, consisting of four F-16M fighter jets and approximately 95 personnel, is part of the ongoing rotation of Air Policing missions in the area, which have been ongoing for two decades.

This operation underscores the close cooperation and cohesion among NATO Allies.

