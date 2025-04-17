NATO jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic in first joint air policing response

NATO fighter jets, including UK Typhoons based in Poland and Portuguese F-16s from Estonia, were scrambled earlier this week in response to a Russian aircraft (Il-20M reg. RF-95671) flying over the Baltic without adhering to international safety regulations. It marked the first joint interception mission for the current NATO air policing detachments under Operation Enhanced Air Policing 2025.

The alert was triggered by NATO’s Combined Air Operations Centre in Germany, prompting the jets to intercept the Russian plane and ensure regional airspace security. The UK fighters launched from Malbork, Poland, while the Portuguese jets took off from Ämari, Estonia.

The incident highlights NATO’s 24/7 commitment to protecting Baltic airspace amid heightened tensions. Meanwhile, Sweden will also join the effort, deploying up to eight Gripen jets and 150 personnel to Poland from May to August as part of NATO’s broader air defence posture.

