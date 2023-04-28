MBDA wins major Polish air defence contract

MBDA has been contracted by the Polish Armament Agency to supply CAMM missiles and iLaunchers for Poland’s PILICA+ air defence upgrade programme.

In total, MBDA will provide missiles and missile launchers valued at £1.9 billion to support Poland’s modernisation and manufacture of a total of 22 PILICA+ air defence batteries – making it the largest European short-range air defence acquisition programme in NATO.

Designed by PGZ, PILICA+ will combine MBDA’s CAMM short-range radar-guided missiles with Polish-made autocannon and very-short-range infrared-guided missiles into a triple-layer system commanded by a Polish command and control system and guided by Polish radars. PILICA+ will operate as the inner tier of a highly-capable integrated Polish air defence network also including the upper-tier WISLA system and mid-tier NAREW system, which MBDA is also supporting with PGZ.

Chris Allam, Managing Director of MBDA UK, said: “We are deeply proud that Poland is placing CAMM at the core of their layered air defence systems. This landmark Polish-UK cooperation will provide a major boost to Poland’s air defence capabilities and bring our defence industries closer together, enabling sovereignty and supporting jobs in both countries.”

CAMM, with its multi-channel, radar-guided, all-weather ability to defeat stressing air threats out to 25 km, will deliver a major enhancement to the capabilities of the Polish PILICA+ system in ensuring the defence of high-value and mobile assets. CAMM first entered service with the UK Armed Forces in 2018, with the CAMM family (including CAMM-ER co-developed with Italy) rapidly proving a success on the international market.

Poland is already a user of MBDA’s CAMM, receiving its first battery in 2022 in response to an urgent requirement called ma?a (small) NAREW that was successfully delivered by MBDA and PGZ in 6 months. MBDA and PGZ also continue to work towards contracting the technology transfer and Polish manufacture of the mid-tier NAREW air defence programme, utilising the extended range CAMM-ER missile and a common iLauncher solution, and on cooperation on future missiles for higher air defence tiers (through a contract placed in 2022). Poland will benefit from the synergies of operating the CAMM family across multiple domains as these missiles will also equip Poland’s future maritime air defence system on board the Miecznik-class frigates.