Poland tries to deliver MiG-29 fleet to the United States at Ramstein Air Base for further delivery to Ukraine

MiG-29 of the Polish Air Force

Poland is ready to deploy all their MiG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base, Germany and place them at the disposal of the government of the United States. Aim is that the United States will offer those MiG-29 jets to Ukraine. In this way, Poland avoids a direct delivery to Ukraine. 

Mig-29 jets are Russian build and Ukrainian fighter pilots are qualified on that type. In return, Poland requests the United States to provide them with corresponding operational capabilities (note from editor: F-16’s).

Rumour has it that the Polish deal was already known for some time, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that the agreement can continue.

The Polish Government also requests other NATO Allies – owners of MiG-29 jets – to act in the same vein. But NATO countries are hesitant to get directly involved in the war that Russia started in Ukraine.

