Boeing 737 with Polish President onboard en route to Rzeszów to welcome US President Biden returns to Warsaw

Polish Air Force Boeing 737-800 BBJ2 (registered 0112) performing flight PLF101 from Warsaw to Rzeszów with the President of Poland Andrzej Duda on board, declared an emergency and returned back to departure airfield due to stab trim issue.

The Polish president was flying to Rzeszów in southern Poland to welcome US President Joe Biden who was arriving at Rzeszów Airport on his VC-25 Air Force One.

Duda’s office chief Pawel Szrot said the Polish leader faced no danger and then boarded another plane (Boeing 737-800 BBJ 0111) and flew to the town of his meeting with President Biden.

Both Presidents will discuss how the United States and Poland are responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created.