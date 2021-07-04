Philippine Air Force C-130 crashes, 45 dead and 40 survivors

On Sunday morning, 4 July, a Philippine Air Force (PAF) Hercules C-130 transport aircraft (registered 5125) carrying personnel of the armed forces of the Philippines crash-landed in Patikul, Sulu, Philippines. After the impact, the aircraft burst into flames.

The aircraft carried 85 passengers, it is believed that some 40 passengers got rescued. Rescue operations are still ongoing at the moment of writing. The death toll, initially thought to be 17, jumped to 45 people at the latest count.

Following distressing images appeared on social media:

