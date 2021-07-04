Philippine Air Force C-130 crashes, 40 survivors

Bart Noëth
On Sunday morning, 4 July, a Philippine Air Force (PAF) C-130 transport aircraft (registered 5125) carrying personnel of the armed forces of the Philippine crash landed in Patikul, Sulu, Philippines. After the impact, the aircraft burst into flames. The aircraft carried 85 passengers, it is believed that 40 passenger got rescued. Rescue operations are still ongoing at moment of writing.

