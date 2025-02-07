Norwegian F-35 fighter jets intercept Russian bombers near NATO airspace in High North

On February 4, 2025, two Norwegian F-35 fighter jets scrambled to intercept a Russian bomber task force near NATO airspace in the High North. The Russian formation included two TU-95 Bear H strategic bombers, initially escorted by SU-27 Flankers and later by MiG-31 Foxhounds.

The Norwegian pilots identified and monitored the aircraft, ensuring they did not violate NATO airspace. Major General Øivind Gunnerud emphasised the importance of these Quick Reaction Alert missions for national defence and NATO’s collective security.

Such intercepts highlight NATO’s ongoing Air Policing mission, which safeguards regional stability amid increasing geopolitical tensions in the Arctic.