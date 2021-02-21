Seven dead in crash of military Beechcraft KingAir B350i in Abuja, Nigeria

Seven people on board a military plane were killed in the crash of their plane near Nigeria’s capital Abuja on Sunday. The cause of the crash was not known at this point, but officials said the pilot had reported a failed engine.

“A Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft KingAir B350i crashed on its way back to Abuja airport after finding an engine failure,” Nigerian Air Force spokesman Ibikunle Daramola said in a statement. “The seven people on board, unfortunately, all died in the accident,” he added.

Eyewitnesses say that the pilot took the plane to a bush instead of the residential areas it was supposed to crash into.

An investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of the accident, the Air Force said.

