New Zealand Prime Minister’s plane to Japan breaks down in Papua New Guinea

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s trip to Japan faced a significant hurdle when his New Zealand Defence Force Boeing 757 broke down during a refuelling stop in Papua New Guinea.

Luxon had to take a commercial flight to Japan, while his business delegation, including Trade Minister Todd McClay and media, were stranded overnight. The Defence Force plane, which is over 30 years old and increasingly unreliable, managed to fly to Brisbane at low altitude the next day.

To resolve the situation, Air New Zealand diverted an Auckland to Tokyo flight to pick up the stranded delegation. Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran, who was part of the delegation, assisted cabin crew in serving drinks to passengers as an apology for the delay. Foran and Air New Zealand Chairwoman Dame Therese Walsh even sat in economy instead of business class. The delay added about two hours to the journey.

The incident highlights the challenges faced by New Zealand’s defence force due to aging equipment and budget constraints.