First NATO AWACS enters Boeing-led modernisation programme

Modifications will extend the working life of NATO’s AWACS fleet, keep this vital aircraft flying, ready and operationally relevant through 2035.

The programme is expected to deliver the modernised aircraft in the first quarter of 2027.

Boeing has inducted the first NATO NE-3 Airborne Warning & Control System (AWACS) into the Final Lifetime Extension Programme. A Boeing-led trans-Atlantic industry team will provide critical modifications to improve the system capability, interoperability and availability.

“We are committed to supporting NATO’s critical capabilities of surveillance, communication and battle management for control of any airspace through 2035 and beyond,” said Kim Stollar, Boeing managing director, EU & NATO Government Affairs. “The Final Lifetime Extension Programme is a great example of our continued support of the Alliance’s smooth transition from the AWACS into the Alliance Future Surveillance and Control (AFSC) capability.”

For the Final Lifetime Extension Programme, Boeing has partnered with over 16 European leaders in the aviation sector to deliver these upgrades, including Leonardo (Italy), Indra (Spain), Airbus (Germany), Thales (Belgium), Jacobs (The Netherlands) and Kongsberg (Norway). Through the programme, the NATO NE-3A will be equipped with leading technologies and capabilities to keep this vital aircraft flying, ready and operationally relevant through 2035. The Boeing-led programme is expected to deliver the final modified and modernised aircraft in the first quarter of 2027.

“This upgrade programme to NATO’s fleet of 14 AWACS aircraft will ensure NATO has the airborne early warning and control capability required to help defend NATO for years to come,” said Russell Howard, Boeing AWACS programme director. “The AWACS has been integral in keeping our European allies safe from modern and evolving threats for more than 40 years. We look forward to supporting this vital capability for NATO through this modernisation programme.”

Boeing has a long and rich history of partnership with NATO through the Airborne Early Warning and Control Programme Management Organisation (NAPMA), providing unparalleled airborne battle management, command and control to the Alliance for over 40 years.

BRUNNSUM, April 11, 2022