A Mexican Air Force Learjet crashes near Xalapa, Mexico, killing six people

An accident was reported at the El Lencero airport, in the municipality of Xalapa in the State of Veracruz, Mexico, involving a Learjet 45XR of the Mexican Air Force with registration FAM3912.

The accident occurred on Sunday morning as the aircraft was taking off at about 09:45 (UTC-6) from the airport located in the municipality of Emiliano Zapata, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. Six members of the Armes Forces died in the accident and there were no survivors

Most of the plane was destroyed by fire when it crashed in a field. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The following videos were published on Twitter.

