Luxembourg Air Rescue honoured for high-rise fire evacuation in Liège

Luxembourg Air Rescue (LAR) received the City of Liège’s Medal of Bravery for its exceptional operation during the fire at the 27-storey Kennedy Tower on 24 June 2024. LAR’s team conducted a high-risk rescue mission, evacuating several individuals trapped on upper-floor balconies and the roof, after local firefighters were unable to reach them due to the building’s height.

The LAR team, consisting of a pilot, a winch operator, and a rescuer from GRIMP (Groupe de reconnaissance et d’intervention en milieu périlleux), quickly mobilised and reached the scene within 35 minutes. The operation involved multiple evacuation flights using a rescue hoist under challenging conditions, including navigating city centre obstacles and maintaining precise coordination.

The mission successfully rescued five residents and two firefighters. LAR’s commitment to regular training for such operations was highlighted as a key factor in their preparedness and effectiveness. The bravery and coordination displayed during this mission were celebrated in a ceremony on 19 July 2024, where LAR was awarded the medal by the Mayor of Liège and the Secretary General of the Royal Palace.

Founded in 1988, Luxembourg Air Rescue (LAR) has approximately 184,000 members and currently operates seven rescue helicopters, two Airbus H145 D3 and five MD902s. Through its operational subsidiary Luxembourg Air Ambulance (LAA), LAR also operates five state-of-the-art ambulance jets, including three Learjet 45XRs and two Challenger 605. LAR’s mission is to save the lives and preserve the health of people in medical need – in Luxembourg, the Greater Region and worldwide – through the use of rescue helicopters and ambulance jets.