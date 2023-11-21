Kenya Air Force Mi-171E and privately owned Eurocopter crash on the same day in Wajir, Kenya

In the afternoon of 20 November, at around 17:00 local time, a Kenya Air Force MIL Mi-171E (registered KAF1101) crashed in Buna, Wajir County, Kenya. Crew and passengers safely evacuated the aircraft. On the same day a privately owned Eurocopter AS 350B3+ Ecureuil (registered 5Y-SDL) carrying three passengers crashed at Wajir Airport.

“The (note from editor: military) helicopter was in relief supply duties in Moyale, Marsabit County and Buna in Wajir County,” Kenya Defence Forces said in a statement, adding that the cause will be established after investigations.

The privately owned Eurocopter AS 350B3+ Ecureuil (registered 5Y-SDL) just took off from Wajir Airport as it crashed. The three passengers included the pilot and two officials transporting Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education documentations.

The following images and footage appeared on YouTube: