Kenya Air Force Mi-171E and privately owned Eurocopter crash on the same day in Wajir, Kenya

In the afternoon of 20 November, at around 17:00 local time, a Kenya Air Force MIL Mi-171E (registered KAF1101) crashed in Buna, Wajir County, Kenya. Crew and passengers safely evacuated the aircraft. On the same day a privately owned Eurocopter AS 350B3+ Ecureuil (registered 5Y-SDL) carrying three passengers crashed at Wajir Airport. 

The (note from editor: military) helicopter was in relief supply duties in Moyale, Marsabit County and Buna in Wajir County,” Kenya Defence Forces said in a statement, adding that the cause will be established after investigations.

Source: social media

The privately owned Eurocopter AS 350B3+ Ecureuil (registered 5Y-SDL) just took off from Wajir Airport as it crashed. The three passengers included the pilot and two officials transporting Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education documentations.

Source: social media

The following images and footage appeared on YouTube:

