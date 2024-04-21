Japanese navy Mitsubishi SH-60K helicopters collide during training exercise

Two Japanese navy helicopters, each carrying four crew members, met a devastating fate during a nighttime training flight in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo. The tragic incident occurred late Saturday near Torishima island, prompting a widespread search and rescue effort by Japanese defense forces.

According to Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but initial assessments suggest a collision between the two Mitsubishi SH-60K choppers from the Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF). The collision theory gains weight with the recovery of flight data recorder, helicopter blades, and fragments believed to be from both aircraft in the same vicinity.

Tragically, only one crew member has been recovered from the waters, with the rest still missing. The suspension of training flights for all SH-60s has been announced by the defense ministry, pending further investigation and adoption of preventive measures.

The search and rescue operation has intensified, with the MSDF, Air Self-Defense Force, Japan Coast Guard, and even the offer of assistance from the United States. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel conveyed solidarity, expressing condolences to the families and friends of the missing crew.

The helicopters involved in the crash, known as Seahawks, are twin-engine multi-mission aircraft developed by Sikorsky and produced in Japan by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. They were engaged in nighttime anti-submarine training, a critical aspect of Japan’s defense strategy, particularly in light of heightened regional tensions.