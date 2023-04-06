Japanese Black Hawk army helicopter goes missing with 10 on board

The military helicopter disappeared from radar tracking after leaving a Ground Self Defence Force base on Miyakojima on the Okinawa Prefecture.

The Japanese army helicopter was carrying 10 crew members and is believed to have crashed into the sea off a southern island after objects appearing to be aircraft parts were spotted in the area.

The government is aggressively building up its defence capability in southwestern Japan in response to China’s increasingly assertive military activity in the region, including Taiwan.

Kyodo News said Japanese coast guard ships also found traces of oil that may be related to the missing helicopter, but officials declined to confirm the report.

