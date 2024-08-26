Japan scrambles jets after first-ever Chinese military aircraft breach of airspace

Japan’s Defense Ministry has confirmed the first recorded intrusion of Japanese airspace by a Chinese military aircraft. On Monday, a Chinese Y-9 intelligence-gathering plane entered Japan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) over the East China Sea and flew toward Kyushu. Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (ASDF) fighters were scrambled to intercept the aircraft, warning it not to approach Japanese airspace.

Despite these warnings, the Chinese aircraft circled near the Danjo Islands in Nagasaki Prefecture and, at 11:29, briefly entered Japanese airspace, remaining there for approximately two minutes before exiting. The plane continued to circle the area before returning to China around 13:15. Japan’s Defense Ministry confirmed that the ASDF jets did not use any warning shots or flares and noted no response from the Chinese plane.

The Japanese government has lodged a formal protest through diplomatic channels, calling the violation “extremely regrettable” and demanding China take steps to prevent future incidents. While past airspace intrusions by Chinese non-military aircraft have occurred, such as near the disputed Senkaku Islands, this is the first involving a Chinese military plane. The ministry is analysing the possible intent behind the incursion and remains vigilant.